LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Hot and dry conditions are expected to continue to roil the Southland through Monday’s Labor Day holiday, with several areas under heat advisories, and critical fire conditions in place through Tuesday.
Heat advisories are in effect through 8 p.m. Monday for the Santa Clarita Valley, where high temperatures are expected to range between 100 and 105 degrees.
In the Los Angeles County Mountains, excluding the Santa Monica Range, highs between 96 and 106 were forecast.
A heat advisory for the San Fernando expired Sunday, but Monday’s National Weather Service forecast said that area “could still see localized temperatures reaching 100 degrees in warmest locations.”
Sunday, high temperatures hit 110 degrees in Woodland Hills, 109 in Van Nuys and 108 in Northridge.
In the Antelope Valley, Monday highs are expected to range between 98 and 106 degrees. In Orange County inland areas, temperatures are expected to top out between 90 and 95 degrees.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer issued a heat alert for the West San Fernando Valley on Sunday and Monday, and a heat advisory Monday for the Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys.
The high temperatures, combined with the extremely low humidity, will create critical fire weather conditions through Tuesday over the valleys, mountains and deserts of Southern California. Crews Monday morning battled a small brush fire in the Angeles National Forest. The East Fire burned between 4 acres before forward progress was stopped.
A gradual cooling trend is expected to begin Tuesday throughout the Southland, with highs dropping up to 8-10 degrees by next weekend.
