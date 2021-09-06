LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The California governor vying to keep his post and the Republican frontrunner in the race to unseat him were both holding Labor Day campaign events in the Southland, with just over a week to go before the Sept. 14 recall election.

Gov. Gavin Newsom held a rally in Baldwin Hills Monday morning in an effort to drum up support among African American voters.

“This is not just an attack on the current incumbent governor, this is an attack on our values, the things we hold dear as a state,” Newsom said in a news conference at the African American Voter Registration, Education and Participation office.

Meanwhile, radio host Larry Elder, the favorite among the dozens of candidates looking to replace Newsom, held a rally at Freedom’s Way Baptist Church in Castaic.

Challenger Caitlin Jenner held a campaign event at a farm in Oxnard to discuss the water issues plaguing the state amid the drought.

Assemblyman Kevin Kiley (R-Sacramento) is held a campaign event at Kitson LA in Beverly Hills.

According to the most recent survey from the Public Policy Institute of California, 58% of those polled said they will vote no on removing Newsom, compared to 39% who said they would vote yes.

The survey of 1,706 California adults was conducted between Aug. 20-29.

Voters are being asked two questions on their recall ballots. The first is whether Newsom should be recalled, and the second is who should succeed him in the event he is.

If over 50% of voters approve the recall, then the new governor would be selected from the candidate who receives the highest number of votes on question two.