ARCADIA (CBSLA) — A man and woman found shot to death in an Arcadia home Sunday is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide, authorities said.
The shootings unfolded at around 11:05 a.m. in the 600 block of Huntington Drive. Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies responded to find a man and woman dead in the home from gunshot wounds to the upper torso.
The two were identified by the L.A. County Coroner’s Office Monday as 58-year-old Paul Thornton and 54-year-old Maria Lockwood.READ MORE: Scorching Heat To Bring Triple-Digit Temps To Southland On Labor Day
There was no sign of a break-in at the home and no information regarding an outstanding suspect, the sheriff's department said. The exact relationship of the two victims was unclear.
Anyone with information was asked to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.