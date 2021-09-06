HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Comedian Fuquan Johnson and two others died after reportedly overdosing on cocaine laced with fentanyl at a home in Venice Saturday, while comedian and model Kate Quigley was in critical condition, according to multiple reports Sunday.

“He was one of those bright spots in the community where everybody knew…you always knew he was gonna smile at you, you always knew he was gonna say something nice,” comedian Ron G., a friend of Johnson’s, said, adding that he’s broken over the loss of his friend.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the 43-year-old Johnson, who had appeared on stage at the Laugh Factory just last week, was one of three people who died early Saturday morning inside a home along the Venice Beach canals. Johnson was well-known in the Los Angeles comedy community as a standup comic and a writer for “Comedy Parlour Live.”

The others two victims have been identified as Natalie Williamson, 33, of Los Angeles, and Enrico Colangeli, 48, of Medford, Massachusetts, according to the Los Angeles County coroners’ office.

Police have not confirmed the cause of death, but say preliminary reports point to all three overdosing.

TMZ, which first broke the story, reported the victims ingested cocaine laced with fentanyl, including 39-year-old comedian and model Kate Quigley.

When first responders flooded the 200 block of Carroll Canal just after midnight Saturday, they found Quigley, who lives in the neighborhood, in critical condition and rushed her to the hospital. The others were already deceased.

The stir of the late night response woke people up in the usually quiet neighborhood.

“I came outside and saw an ambulance and several firetrucks and they were putting somebody in the ambulance,” said Kim Bresson, a neighbor. “Then, I walked around to the front and saw three people who did not look well and police inside. Kinda shocked and it’s kinda scary.”

While Quigley is expected to recover, the host of tonight’s show, Ron G., told CBSLA he would hold a moment of silence to pray for her and to honor Johnson.

“If any comedian is going through this thing, trying to figure out this life and healing, just please make sure you call the Laugh Factory, tell Jamie and we will get you some help,” Ron G. said.

Autopsies will be conducted on all three victims.