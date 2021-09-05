RECALL ELECTIONGet Election Info, Candidate Spotlights, Recall News And More
By CBSLA Staff
LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — The search is underway Sunday for the suspect or suspects involved in a deadly double homicide in Long Beach.

The shooting unfolded just before 8 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Park Circle, prompting police to respond.

Upon arrival, they located two people who had been shot.

The male victim was declared dead at the scene. The female victim was taken to a hospital where she died.

It is not clear exactly what led up to the shooting.

A motive for the shooting remains unknown.