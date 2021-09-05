RECALL ELECTIONGet Election Info, Candidate Spotlights, Recall News And More
CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:KCAL 9, Los Angeles News

LA PUENTE (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man in La Puente.

A second victim was located at the scene and was taken to a hospital with injuries that were described as severe.

READ MORE: Motive Still Not Known In Double Homicide In Long Beach

The incident unfolded in the 700 block of Greenberry Drive just before 2 a.m. Sunday, prompting authorities to respond.

READ MORE: Long Beach Teen Fatally Struck By Suspected DUI Driver While Walking In Mark Crosswalk In Long Beach

Upon arrival, they located two victims. One died, while a second was taken to a hospital in critical condition. It was not immediately clear if the second victim had been shot.

The incident remains under investigation.

MORE NEWS: Sheriff: Florida Gunman Wearing Body Armor Kills 4, Including Mom Still Cradling Baby

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.