LA PUENTE (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man in La Puente.
A second victim was located at the scene and was taken to a hospital with injuries that were described as severe.
The incident unfolded in the 700 block of Greenberry Drive just before 2 a.m. Sunday, prompting authorities to respond.
Upon arrival, they located two victims. One died, while a second was taken to a hospital in critical condition. It was not immediately clear if the second victim had been shot.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.