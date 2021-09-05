PANORAMA CITY (CBSLA) — Authorities say a 30-year-old man was shot dead in a parking lot in Panorama City this weekend.
The shooting was reported around 1:20 a.m. Sunday in the 14600 block of Titus Street, prompting police to respond to the scene after witnesses flagged down officers.
Upon arrival, officers located the victim who was pronounced dead at the scene. He had been shot multiple times.
The victim was identified as Walter Morales of Hawthorne. Authorities said he had attended a party in the area prior to the shooting.
A motive for the shooting remains unknown.
Anyone with more information about this incident was asked to call Det. Steve Castro of the LAPD Valley Bureau Homicide at (818) 374-1925.