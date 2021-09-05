LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Authorities said a 16-year-old boy was killed by a driver suspected of being under the influence while walking in a marked crosswalk in Long Beach.
The unidentified teenager was crossing the intersection of Los Coyotes Diagonal and Deborah Street when he was struck by a 2001 Chevrolet Tracker, police said.
When officers arrived on scene, they performed life saving measures until firefighters responded. The boy died at the scene.
The suspected driver of the Chevrolet Tracker was identified by police as Kevin Chris Dahl, 33, of Lakewood.
He was arrested and booked on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence. His bail was set at $100,000.
Anyone who may have witnessed this collision is asked to contact L.B.P.D Collision Investigation Detective Kevin Matter or Detective Joseph Johnson at (562) 570-7355.