LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Police identified the victims in a deadly double homicide in Long Beach Saturday as Juan Guizar-Gutierrez, 39, and Maricela Honorato, 44, who were husband and wife.

Three young women lost their mother and stepfather, all of whom are pleading with the public for help in finding the person who took two loved ones away from them in what appears to be an argument over parking.

“For people to do this in the most brutal way, to murder them when they didn’t even do anything, over a stupid little argument,” Karen, one of the victim’s daughters, said.

“I just want my mom back, but I won’t get her back because they killed her. It’s very hard for me because she was my person,” Joanna, also the victim’s daughter, said. “I just feel very empty.”

The shooting unfolded just before 8 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Park Circle, across the street from Drake park, prompting police to respond. Upon arrival, they located two people who had been shot.

Honorato was rushed to the hospital where she died. Guizar-Gutierrez was declared dead at the scene. The couple had just returned from a fishing trip.

The couple’s 21-year-old daughter, Tania, was home and heard the gunfire outside their home.

“I went outside and I saw my stepdad, here on the floor, which was a traumatizing thing to see. I go over to my mom and she was still alive somewhat. I tried talking to her, telling her to hold on and that I loved her, but I knew in her gaze,” the 21-year-old said.

At the nearby Bembridge House, there was a party Saturday night, but it’s unclear if the shooter had been in attendance and what may have motivated the person to open fire.

“They shot my brother-in-law first and my sister came out screaming, saying, ‘Oh my God, they shot him, they shot him,’ and the person shot her too,” Maria Hornato, the victim’s sister said. “How can somebody just take lives like that, two lives, innocent lives, over a parking spot.”

Police said the shooting suspect is still on the loose. So far, there’s been no word yet on if there are security cameras that may have captured the incident. Investigators urge anyone with information about the deadly shooting to call the Long Beach Police Department.

A GoFundMe Campaign for Honorato and Guizar-Gutierrez’s three surviving children has been started.