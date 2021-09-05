ARCADIA (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating the shooting deaths of two individuals in Arcadia.
The shootings unfolded around 11:05 a.m. in the 600 block of Huntington Drive, prompting authorities to respond to the scene.
Upon arrival, they located two victims: a male adult and female adult. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.