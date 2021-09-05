We explore Catalina Island – fun, food and adventure!
GETTING TO CATALINA: CATALINA EXPRESS
The high-speed, luxury service provided by Catalina Express whisks passengers between the mainland and the Island. It takes just one hour (sometimes less) via a fleet of four high-speed catamarans and four mono-hull vessels from Catalina Express’ mainland ports of San Pedro, Long Beach and Dana Point. Passenger comfort is a top priority of Catalina Express. Its boats offer both inside cabin seating and upper-deck seating; full bar, cocktail and refreshment service with light snacks; cabin attendant service; wheelchair accessibility; and private restrooms. For more information and boat schedules visit https://www.catalinaexpress.com/
Catalina Island’s clear blue waters and Mediterranean climate and ambiance are a Shangri-La. This laid-back island town is chock full of places to eat, drink, shop. Catalina has a wealth of natural and cultural resources, unique animals and plants found nowhere else on earth. Sightseeing opportunities are numerous and varied from escorted tours around town, adventure rides into the interior, jeep eco tours, hummer rides, to zip lines, rock climbing and undersea adventures. Independent activities are plentiful, camping, hiking, snub, diving, snorkeling, kayaking, spa treatments, beach lounging, golf, motor boating, parasailing, fishing, boat rides down the coastline and more.
Inside SoCal top picks:
Zip lining through the island via Zip Line Eco Tours: https://www.catalinatours.com/tour/zip-line-eco-tour/
Descanso Beach Club for dining, or reserving lounge chairs on the beach: https://www.visitcatalinaisland.com/things-to-do/descanso-beach-club/
See marine life in their natural habitat through the Undersea Sub Expedition: https://www.visitcatalinaisland.com/things-to-do/ocean-tours/undersea-expedition/
Mt Ada for a luxury, adult's only resort stay: https://www.visitcatalinaisland.com/lodging/avalon/mt-ada/
Hotel Atwater for family friendly and group stays: https://www.visitcatalinaisland.com/lodging/avalon/hotel-atwater/