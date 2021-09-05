HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – A police pursuit of a suspected DUI motorist in a Dodge Charger ended tonight when the driver crashed into other vehicles.
The pursuit happened in Hollywood and only lasted about a minute, ending around 7:40 p.m. near the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Bronson Avenue, Los Angeles police service representative Steve Choi told City News Service.
Paramedics responded to the scene, but no one was taken to a hospital, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.
It was not immediately known if the driver was male or female, or arrested for suspicion of DUI.
