LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Health officials this weekend warned of high levels of bacteria at certain Los Angeles County beaches.
The warning encompassed the following locations:
• Mother’s Beach in Marina del Rey;
• Ballona Creek at Dockweiler State Beach;
• Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro; and
• Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach.
Officials were urging the public to exercise caution if they planned to enter the water. A similar warning had been canceled for the Santa Monica Pier.