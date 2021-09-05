RECALL ELECTIONGet Election Info, Candidate Spotlights, Recall News And More
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Health officials this weekend warned of high levels of bacteria at certain Los Angeles County beaches.

The warning encompassed the following locations:

• Mother’s Beach in Marina del Rey;

• Ballona Creek at Dockweiler State Beach;

• Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro; and

• Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach.

Officials were urging the public to exercise caution if they planned to enter the water. A similar warning had been canceled for the Santa Monica Pier.