LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — There were growing concerns that the holiday weekend could spur another COVID-19 surge.
National cases topped one million this week, nearly ten times the number of weekly cases from July 4th.
The U.S. has the highest daily case count in the world. Still, millions were on the move this holiday weekend as the CDC urged the unvaccinated to skip holiday travel.
The number of kids and teens in hospitals was five times higher than when summer began.
In Los Angeles County, a little more than 2,000 cases were reported Saturday, with a 170 cases of the Mu variant since June.
The Mu was first identified in Columbia back in January and is believed to be more contagious and potentially more resistant to vaccines.
Health officials were urging everyone 12 and older to get vaccinated.