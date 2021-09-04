ARCADIA (CBSLA) – A woman was killed Saturday in a car-to-car shooting and crash on the 210 Freeway in Arcadia, and the gunman remains at-large.

The incident occurred at about 9:05 a.m. on the eastbound 210 Freeway, near the Baldwin Avenue offramp.

Investigators with the California Highway Patrol searched for evidence after officers received a report of a black Mercedes that had crashed into a wall at the offramp near Baldwin Avenue. Upon arrival to the scene, they found that the victim had also been shot.

“They determined that a car-to-car shooting had occurred. At least one round was shot at another vehicle. It was a female, Hispanic adult in the vehicle. They called the fire department to render aid, and she was, unfortunately…she succumbed to her injuries,” CHP Officer Vince Ramirez said.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene and the suspect’s vehicle took off.

The incident prompted a Sigalert, forcing authorities to close down all eastbound lanes and divert traffic at Michillinda Boulevard. The backup stretched for miles.

Businessman Harry Shaymoyan said the traffic was so bad that he had to take side streets to get to his store on time.

“There were still, like, a lot of overflow from the side streets,” the store owner said. “It took me about 25 minutes, you know, to get here. Usually, it’s like a 13 to 15 minute drive.”

Investigators are not sure what prompted the shooting and are asking drivers with dash-cams who might’ve been in the area at the time to check their cameras for possible video of the incident.

Shamoyan said he’s stunned at such violence on a busy highway in broad daylight.

“We saw all those shootings going on in the Orange County area. I worry about that,” he said.

The LA County Coroner’s office is on the scene and will be working to identify the woman, who is believed to be in her 40’s, and notify her family.

So far, CHP has yet to release a description of the shooting suspect’s vehicle.

After being closed for hours, traffic on the 210 Freeway is finally moving again.

(Witness video of the scene courtesy of Bonnie and Bob Shockey.)