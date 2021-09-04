NORCO (CBSLA) – On Saturday, the community of Norco will hold a ceremony to remember fallen Marine Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, along with 12 other US service members, killed in the bombing attack outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, in August.
Nikoui, who was 20-years-old, was from Norco, went to Norco High School and attended a local church.READ MORE: Woman Killed In Car-To-Car Shooting And Crash On 210 Freeway In Arcadia, Shooter Still At-Large
Loved ones say that Nikoui was passionate about becoming a Marine and was a member of the ROTC while growing up.READ MORE: SoCal Recall Election Polls Officially Open For Voters Saturday Morning
The fallen hero’s mother is also someone who is known in the Norco community. A parade held last week honored her sacrifice.
Nikoui’s mother, along with many who knew the 20-year-old Marine, those touched by his untimely death and those who simply looked up to his commitment to serving in the Marines want to celebrate his life this evening.MORE NEWS: LAFD Crews Extinguished Saturday Brusher At Hansen Dam