BUENA PARK (CBSLA) – The recall election is 10 days away but there are plenty of places to cast ballots early in Southern California.

The polls in Orange County officially opened at 8 am Saturday. At the Buena Park Community Center, signs to help voters navigate the building were put up.

There are 31 locations in Orange County to vote, opened through Election Day on September 14.

There were encouraging signs on two fronts for Governor Gavin Newsom’s campaign with less than two weeks to go before the recall election.

Turnout will be key, whether it’s walking, biking, or driving up to return 22 million recall ballots sent out. More than 5.1 million are now in. Statewide, Democrats have turned in more than twice the number compared to Republicans.

“I am very encouraged by how serious people are taking this moment,” said Newsom.

While Newsom campaigned in San Francisco’s Chinatown this week, leading Republican candidate Larry Elder made an appearance in Southern California.

“You know about the rise in homelessness. All you have to do is drive around this area and look at Skid Row,’ said Elder.

Pointing to homelessness, too, Kevin Faulconer visited San Francisco’s Tenderloin District this week; the former San Diego mayor trails by double-digits in various polls behind Elder.

“It breaks my heart to see what I saw today on the streets of San Francisco,” said Faulconer. “This is such a great city. We need statewide leadership on this. This governor has failed.”

The newest poll from the Public Policy Institute of California shows 58% of likely voters say they’ll reject the recall. The margin is slightly larger than in the two previous PPIC polls this year.

Newsom said he is noticing more awareness over the last several months.

“It’s remarkable finding even half of Democrats realizing this was serious or real,” said Newsom. “That gap is closing in awareness, and that’s encouraging.”