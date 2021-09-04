HANSEN DAM (CBSLA) – A small brush fire that ignited at the Hansem Dam Saturday was extinguished by firefighters in about 30 minutes.
The blaze was reported at around 2:32 p.m. in the 12000 block of West Osborne Street, according to Los Angeles Fire Department Spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.READ MORE: LA County Department Of Public Health On Saturday Reported 2,097 New COVID-19 Cases And 36 Additional Deaths
A crew of 36 firefighters had knocked the brusher down by just after 3 p.m., Stewart said, and the size of the burn was restricted to one-eighth of an acre.READ MORE: Hot, Dry Weather Expected In SoCal During Labor Day Weekend
No structures were threatened or damaged and no injuries were reported.
MORE NEWS: Navy Shifts To Recovery Of 5 Sailors In Helicopter Crash Near San Diego
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)