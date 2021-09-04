LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Labor Day weekend will be a hot one in Southern California, with temperatures breaking triple digits in some valley areas.

Downtown Los Angeles was expected to see a high of around 89 on Saturday, followed by 92 on Sunday and 90 Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Things will be a bit hotter in Pasadena, with highs of 96, 97, and 95.

In the San Fernando Valley, Woodland Hills will heat up to 102 on Saturday, followed by highs of 106 and 104.

Santa Clarita will see highs of 96 on Saturday before heating up to 103 on both Sunday and Monday.

In the Antelope Valley, it will be 97 Saturday in Lancaster, then 103 on Sunday and 105 on Labor Day, according to the NWS.

The Los Angeles County Health Officer issued a heat alert for the West San Fernando Valley on Sunday and Monday, and a heat advisory Monday for the Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys.

“High temperatures are not just an inconvenience, they can be dangerous and even deadly. But we can protect ourselves, our families, and our neighbors if we take steps to remain cool and hydrated,” Dr. Muntu Davis said. “It is critically important to never leave children, elderly people, or pets unattended in homes with no air conditioning and particularly in vehicles, even if the windows are `cracked’ or open, as temperatures inside can quickly rise to life-threatening levels.

“If you have an elderly or infirm neighbor who is without air conditioning, check on them throughout the day.”

In Orange County, highs of 92, 88 and 87 are forecast for Santa Ana over the three-day weekend, with highs of 95, 92 and 90 forecast for Fullerton.

Skies will be mostly clear with only minimal morning low clouds through the long weekend.

Meteorologists said a ridge of high-pressure building over Central California will dominate the region, reducing relative humidity and creating bone-dry conditions.

The high temperatures, combined with the extremely low humidity, will create critical fire weather conditions through Tuesday over the valleys, mountains and deserts of Southern California.

A gradual cooling trend is expected to begin Tuesday throughout the Southland, with highs dropping back to the 80s.