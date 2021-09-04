LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – After a Friday evening double shooting at fruit stand in Long Beach, two victims, a father and his juvenile son, remain in critical condition.
Police responded at about 6:15p.m. Friday to a shots fired call at the corner of Orange Avenue and Market Street, LBPD spokeswoman Arantxa Chavarria said.
Both victims were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds in critical, but stable condition.
At least two suspects fled the scene and, so far, there is no description.
“We don’t have a motive in the shooting yet, but we think the older male was targeted by the shooters,” Chavarria told City News Service.
No further details were available, though the shooting remains under investigation.
