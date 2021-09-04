LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trea Turner and Corey Seager homered, Julio Urías won his seventh straight decision, and the Los Angeles Dodgers moved into a tie for first place with San Francisco atop the NL West Division with a 6-1 victory over the Giants on Saturday night.

A day after his throwing error from second allowed the winning run to score in Friday’s 3-2, 11-inning loss to San Francisco, Turner homered leading off the game to set the tone for the Dodgers’ fourth win in five contests.

Buster Posey was 3 for 4 with an RBI double for San Francisco, which lost for the fifth time in seven games.

The Dodgers have won 21 of their last 26 games.

Turner’s 21st home run just cleared the fence in center field, eluding the glove of a leaping Austin Slater. The homer extended Turner’s hitting streak to 11 games,

Urías (16-3) extended his lead as the winningest pitcher in the majors with another solid outing. The left-hander struck out eight, walked none, and gave up one run on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Jay Jackson (2-1) started and took the loss. He gave up three runs in a third of an inning in a bullpen game in which the Giants used eight pitchers.

Jackson left a 1-0 game with two runners aboard on consecutive one-out walks to Mookie Betts and Justin Turner. Both scored off Jarlin García.

After both runners advanced on a double steal, Corey Seager’s sacrifice fly scored Betts, and Turner scored on a double by A.J. Pollack.

Turner also scored on a balk in the top of the sixth, extending the Dodgers’ lead to 4-1. Turner reached on a one-out single and went to second on shortstop Mauricio Dubón’s throwing error. Turner took third on reliever Quintana’s wild pitch and scored when third base umpire Adam Hamari called a balk on the left-hander.

San Francisco’s only run came on a double by Posey in the bottom of the first inning.

Seager homered leading off the ninth to start a two-run inning.

