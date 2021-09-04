ARCADIA (CBSLA) – A death on the eastbound Foothill (210) Freeway in Arcadia Saturday shut down part of the freeway to allow the California Highway Patrol to conduct an investigation into the fatality.
The incident began at about 9:05 a.m. with a report of a crash involving a black Mercedes at the Baldwin Avenue off-ramp to the eastbound freeway, according to CHP Officer Peter Nicholson.READ MORE: Beach Warnings Issued At Four Sites For High Bacteria Levels
“That collision may have been the result of a shooting,” Nicholson said.
A person was pronounced dead at the scene, but Nicholson said he could not report if the person died from a traffic crash or gunfire.READ MORE: One Killed When Vehicle Goes Over Side of Freeway In Long Beach
A Sigalert, issued at 7:52 a.m. closing the number two and three lanes of the southbound 710 Freeway, was canceled at 10 a.m.
Nicholson said the CHP was handling the investigation into the death, with the assistance of the Pasadena and Arcadia police departments.
Witnesses said traffic was at a standstill on the freeway around 10:30 a.m. with officers directing traffic in both directions on the 210.MORE NEWS: Orange County Recall Election Polls Officially Open For Voters Saturday Morning
(Witness video of the scene courtesy of Bonnie and Bob Shockey.)