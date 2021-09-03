VENTURA (CBSLA) — Police need help to track down a bicyclist who attacked a woman as she walked on a Ventura bike path.
The attack was reported Wednesday at about 12:20 p.m. on the bike path alongside Highway 126, just west of Kimball Park. The woman told police the bicyclist was going westbound and had passed her, then turned around and attacked her.
The woman was able to fend off the attack and was not seriously injured, according to Ventura police.
The bicyclist was described as a Hispanic man in his 20s, with a medium build, short dark hair, and a thin mustache. The type of bicycle he rode was not identified.
Police have released images of a person of interest they say was near the crime, and that detectives would like to speak to. Anyone with information about the bicyclist or witnessed the crime can contact Ventura police Major Crimes Detective Nunez at (805) 339-4328.