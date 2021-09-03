BELL GARDENS (CBSLA) – A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with hidden cameras which were discovered in women’s restrooms of a Bell Gardens church last weekend.
Stephen Ramirez, a parishioner at L.A. Pentecostals Church, located at 8300 Eastern Ave., has been arrested on suspicion of invasion of privacy and lewd conduct, according to Bell Gardens police.
On Aug. 29, staff of L.A. Pentecostals discovered the cameras inside a women's restroom and immediately contacted police.
After filing a police report, church staff, working with investigators, determined that Ramirez was the culprit and convinced him to surrender, police said. They escorted him to Bell Gardens police headquarters two days later.
The cameras were found in two women's restrooms at the church. Footage reviewed by detectives showed video of children and women, police said.
Anyone with information on the case should call detectives at 562-806-7619.