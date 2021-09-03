RECALL ELECTIONGet Election Info, Candidate Spotlights, Recall News And More
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Exposition Park, Police Pursuit Crash, Suspected DUI Crash

EXPOSITION PARK (CBSLA) – A pursuit of a suspected DUI driver ended in a rollover crash on the eastbound 10 Freeway between Hoover Street and Vermont Avenue.

The suspect reportedly sideswiped one car and then collided with another.

At least one person was seen being placed into an ambulance.

All lanes on the eastbound 10 are closed in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 