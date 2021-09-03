LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Professional boxer Oscar De La Hoya is being treated in the hospital after contracting COVID-19, he announced Friday.
De La Hoya also said that he will not be able to fight next weekend after preparing for months.
“Wanted you to hear directly from me that despite being fully vaccinated, I have contracted Covid and am not going to be able to fight next weekend. Preparing for this comeback has been everything to me over the last months, & I want to thank everyone for their tremendous support.”
He continued, "I am currently in the hospital getting treatment and am confident I will be back in the ring before the year is up. God bless everyone and stay safe."
The 48-year-old fighter had been training for a comeback fight against former UFC champion Vitor Belfort which was scheduled for Sept. 11 at Staples Center.