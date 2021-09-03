LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Labor Day travel rush started Friday, and LAX is bracing for a large influx of travelers – not as much as they saw before the pandemic, but certainly more than last year.

Airport officials say airlines have scheduled 3,289 flights from LAX this weekend – about double the number of flights that took off last year, and 78% compared to this weekend back in 2019.

“Even though we are not back to pre-pandemic numbers, we are expecting twice as many guests at LAX this Labor Day weekend than we saw last year, which means that travelers should plan ahead for traffic and a busy airport,” Justin Erbacci, CEO of Los Angeles World Airports said in a statement.

Travelers should arrive at LAX at least two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international trip. Masks are required as soon as travelers get out of their cars.

However, with the Delta variant pushing coronavirus cases up across the country, the CDC is urging people who are not vaccinated to avoid traveling this weekend. Officials across the travel industry are also urging people to be patient – reports of in-flight altercations have skyrocketed, largely due to pandemic stress and passengers refusing to comply with mask mandates.