LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control will be offering $20 adoptions throughout September, the department announced Friday.
The Clear the Shelters drive, which the city's LA Animal Services is also participating in, began on Aug. 23 and runs through Sept. 19.
L.A. County Animal Care and Control said that its promotions will run throughout the month, with $20 adoption fees for large dogs over 35 pounds and all cats at the department's seven animal care centers.
The fee includes adoption, vaccination, microchip and spay/neuter surgery. Animals marked as “ready to go home” are already spayed or neutered and are available that day.
People looking to adopt can schedule an appointment online here.
