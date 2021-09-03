LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A tow truck driver police say fatally hit a pedestrian in South LA has been arrested, but the public’s help is needed now to find the tow truck and witnesses involved in the collision.

Javier “Turtle” Garcia, 35, turned himself in to police Tuesday and was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run. He has since been freed after posting $80,000 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 30, according to the LAPD.

LAPD investigators identified Garcia as the driver of a wrecker tow truck that struck and killed Oswaldo Dominguez-Flores on Aug. 11 at Broadway Avenue and 54th Street. And while Garcia did surrender to police, the LAPD said he declined to disclose the whereabouts of the tow truck.

Update on fatal hit and run. An arrest was made, we still need to locate the 2003-2006 White Chevy Wrecker Tow Truck with a blue wheel lift & additionally need to ID witnesses who were with Javier García prior to the collision. See photos & video https://t.co/hD7EW9RNtx pic.twitter.com/9LPnfp20lv

— LAPDCTD (@LAPDCTD24) September 2, 2021

Police are now seeking the public’s help to find the tow truck, which is described as a white 2003-3006 Chevy Wrecker tow truck with a blue wheel lift. Investigators also want to speak with several other tow truck drivers that were seen with Garcia at a gas station at 243 W. Slauson Ave., just before the collision.

The city of Los Angeles has authorized rewards of up to $50,000 to community members who provide information leading to an arrest and conviction in this or other hit-and-run crashes. Anyone with information about this collision can contact Central Traffic Division investigator Juan Campos at (213) 833-3713 or email 31480@lapd.online.