LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An innocent man was killed and three others were hurt when a car carrying human trafficking suspects caused a multivehicle wreck in Koreatown during a brief police pursuit late Thursday night.
The collision occurred at West 6th Street and South Wilton Place at around 11:35 p.m. Two men in their 20s were arrested.
Los Angeles police were conducting a human trafficking investigation when a pursuit involving a Mercedes sedan carrying the two suspects began at North Gramercy Place and Beverly Boulevard.
The pursuit lasted only about two minutes before the Mercedes slammed into three other vehicles.
An innocent man in his 20s who was driving a pickup truck died at the scene, police said. He was not immediately identified.
Two other drivers were rushed to nearby hospitals with critical injuries. A passenger in the pickup truck was also taken to a hospital, but has since been released.
Video from the scene showed police ordering the two suspects out of their crashed Mercedes. Both were also taken to hospitals for treatment before being taken into custody. Their names were not released.
A possible female victim of the human trafficking investigation was also contacted by officers, police said. She was safe and was being questioned. The exact details of the investigation were not immediately disclosed.