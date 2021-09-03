LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An innocent man was killed and two others were hurt when a car carrying human trafficking suspects caused a multivehicle wreck in Koreatown during a brief police pursuit late Thursday night.
The collision occurred at West 6th Street and South Wilton Place at around 11:35 p.m.
Los Angeles police were conducting a human trafficking investigation when a pursuit with two suspects began at North Gramercy Place and Beverly Boulevard.
The pursuit lasted only about two minutes when the suspect vehicle crashed into three other cars.
An innocent man in his 20s who was riding in a pickup truck died at the scene, police said. He was not immediately identified. Two other innocent occupants in each of the two other cars that were struck by the suspects were rushed to local hospitals with undisclosed injuries.
Video from the scene showed police ordering the two suspects out of their crashed car. Both were also taken to a hospital for treatment before being taken into custody. Their names were not released.
The details of the human trafficking investigation were also not disclosed.