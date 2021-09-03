LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Labor Day Weekend is a big travel day for Southern Californians, who are running into high gas prices that are cutting into the travel budget.
“I’ve already worked it into the equation,” said traveler Scott Giem.
Whether the road leads north or south, what’s being sold in California today is the most expensive gasoline in the country, even more expensive than gas in Hawaii.
The Auto Club puts the average cost of a gallon of self serve regular at $4.40, whereas a year ago it was $3.24. Filling up in Hawaii is cheaper at $4.08 for a gallon of regular.
Local traffic over the next three days is expected to match that of the Memorial Day holiday when nearly three million Southern Californians traveled.