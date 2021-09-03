LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Actress Fran Drescher has been elected the new president of Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.
SAG-AFTRA announced Thursday that "The Nanny" star defeated fellow actor Matthew Modine by a margin of 52.45% to 47.55%.
32,362 members voted in the election.
"I am honored to serve my union in this capacity," Drescher said in a statement. "Together we will navigate through these troubled times of global health crisis and together we will rise up out of the melee to do what we do best, entertain and inform. We must never forget the important contribution we make to many millions of people each and every day when they buy a ticket to sit in a dark theater or turn on their TVs or streaming devices."
Also elected secretary-treasurer was actress Joely Fischer. She easily defeated her challenger, actor Anthony Rapp, taking 57.7% of the vote.
Drescher and Fisher will both serve two-year terms.
Drescher replaces outgoing President Gabrielle Carteris, who has served as president since 2016.