COMPTON (CBSLA) — Compton, where you at? On Thursday, the city celebrated 90221, which happened to be the date – Sept. 2, 2021.
The U.S. Post Office on South Santa Fe Avenue celebrated the confluence of numbers with a special “Date Meets Zip” event Thursday. Workers at the post office handed out a specially-designed postmark and stamped envelopes for customers.READ MORE: Firefighter Describes Harrowing Rescue Of Man Trapped In Bel Air Ravine For Over A Week
“It’s just another opportunity to interact with our customers, to let them that know that we’re doing our best,” the Postal Service’s Carla Player-Rowe said. “Of course, this last year, going into our second year of the pandemic, it’s been a lot of stress on all, everyone.”READ MORE: Innocent Man Killed, 3 Hurt After Pursuit Ends In Violent Crash In Koreatown
The South Santa Fe Avenue postal office will hand out these commemorative letters and postcards for the next 30 days.MORE NEWS: Woman Attacked By Man On Bicycle While Walking On Ventura Bike Path
But Compton residents should keep in mind that this won’t be the last “Date Meets Zip” moment. Compton is also home to 90222, 90223 and 90224, so the city will be able to mark those numerical milestones for the next three years.