BUENA PARK (CBSLA) — A suspect accused of shooting at a school bus was shot and killed by police officers outside of a school district building in Buena Park Friday afternoon.
At approximately 1:59 p.m., a Buena Park Police Department officer observed a male subject shooting a firearm at a school bus, the department said.
The bus driver and a student were said to be inside the bus but neither were injured. It was unknown if any shots actually made contact with the bus.
A pursuit ensued after the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, police said. The vehicle then pulled into the Buena Park School District parking lot and an officer-involved shooting occurred.
The male suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene. Officers also located a firearm at the scene.
No officers or innocent bystanders were injured in the shooting.