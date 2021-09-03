RECALL ELECTIONGet Election Info, Candidate Spotlights, Recall News And More
By CBSLA Staff
BUENA PARK (CBSLA) — A suspect accused of shooting at a school bus was shot and killed by police officers outside of a school district building in Buena Park Friday afternoon.

At approximately 1:59 p.m., a Buena Park Police Department officer observed a male subject shooting a firearm at a school bus, the department said.

The bus driver and a student were said to be inside the bus but neither were injured. It was unknown if any shots actually made contact with the bus.

A pursuit ensued after the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, police said. The vehicle then pulled into the Buena Park School District parking lot and an officer-involved shooting occurred.

The male suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene. Officers also located a firearm at the scene.

No officers or innocent bystanders were injured in the shooting.