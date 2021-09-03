LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A 22-year-old man died in downtown Los Angeles after a road rage incident, where he was the victim.

A vehicle sideswiped another and the woman behind the wheel tried to drive off from the scene. The man whose car was hit jumped on the hood of the woman’s car after a witness says she drove directly toward him. He fell off the car and later died.

The cars collided at Figueroa and 17th Street Thursday evening. Both drivers pulled over to exchange information in a Staples parking lot, and that’s when the situation took a deadly turn.

The victim’s sister told CBS Los Angeles that he was more than just a brother to her; he was a second father figure to all of her sisters and that there was no reason for him to die over a minor traffic accident.

“Because we had financial difficulty, he dropped out of college and began working to be able to provide for our family,” said the victim’s sister Kristal de Marcos.

22-year-old Angel de Marcos worked two jobs to support their family of seven after their disabled father could no longer work.

“All the money he made always went back to us cause the way he said it: it was an investment in our future because all he wanted was to see us go off to college,” Kristal de Marcos said. “There will never be another person like him because he had such a big heart.”

Witnesses say the suspect was driving a grey Kia Optima, and police are still looking for her and going through security video that may show her license plate.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact LAPD Central Homicide Department.

A GoFundMe campaign to help the de Marcos family with funeral expenses has been started.