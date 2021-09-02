WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – One of the biggest Halloween celebrations in the world has been canceled for the second straight year.
The city of West Hollywood announced Wednesday that the Halloween Carnaval will not take place again this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Halloween Carnaval, which first began back in 1987, normally draws tens of thousands of revelers in elaborate costumes to the streets of West Hollywood.
“At this time, the city of West Hollywood remains in a declared local emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic and is focused on efforts to protect public health and safety,” the city said in a news release.
It’s possible people will still descend on the city to celebrate. Last year, the city issued a warning that it would implement a curfew if large crowds formed. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies were also put on patrol to ensure those who did come out wore face coverings.
Los Angeles County has seen a spike on COVID-19 cases in the past few months because of the highly-contagious Delta variant. L.A. County recorded 2,277 new cases Wednesday, along with 38 deaths from the disease.