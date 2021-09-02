RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) – A vigil was held Thursday in San Bernardino County for one of 13 US military members killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan.
United States Marine Corps Lance Corporal Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, was among those killed in an attack outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 26 during the evacuation of US troops from the country.READ MORE: With Holiday Weekend Approaching, Health Officials Urge Precaution When Gathering With Family And Friends
Merola had only been in Afghanistan for a little over a week. More than a dozen others were injured in the attack.
“He was supposed to come home in a couple of weeks,” said a loved one.READ MORE: Caldor Fire Update: Crews Battle Flames Near Kirkwood, Heavenly Valley; New Evacuation Warnings In Alpine County
The life of the Los Osos High School graduate who planned to go to college and study engineering was honored at his alma mater’s first football game of the season.
“One of the best kids ever,” his mother Cheryl Merola said. “Kind, loving… he would give anything for anybody.”MORE NEWS: ABBA Returns With New Album And 'Revolutionary Concert'
A GoFundMe in Merola’s honor has raised more than $71,000.