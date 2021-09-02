SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) — A pair of orphaned bear cubs who were getting too close to humans in Northern California have a new home at the Ramona Wildlife Center in San Diego.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife brought the cubs to the Ramona Wildlife Center – which is run by the San Diego Humane Society’s Project Wildlife team — on Aug. 18, after they were captured in the Three Rivers area, near Sequoia and Kings National Park, in Tulare County. They had been spotted without their mother and getting too close to humans, even allowing people in neighborhoods to feed them, according to the San Diego Humane Society.

The cubs were brought to the facility after they were determined to be too young to fend for themselves.

“These two cubs are definitely too young to survive on their own without their mother,” Christine Barton, director of operations and wildlife rehabilitation at the Ramona campus, said in a statement.

Barton said it was good the cubs were captured when they began approaching people.

“It typically doesn’t end well for humans or animals when people begin feeding wildlife, regardless of age,” she said.

The two cubs, who are believed to be about six months old, will live at the Ramona Wildlife Center to practice their natural skills and get the proper nutrition they need to grow, for eventual release back into the wild, San Diego Humane Society officials said.