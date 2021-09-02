LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Crossing the street is now a little bit safer in the Eagle Rock neighborhood thanks to the debut of a new state-of-the-art crosswalk.
The new High-Intensity Activated Crosswalk (HAWK) was unveiled at the busy intersection of Merton Avenue and Eagle Rock Boulevard Thursday morning.
Rather than the usual flashing yellow light seen at most crosswalks, the HAWK goes from flashing yellow, to warn motorists to slow down, to a solid yellow, telling them to begin to stop. Finally it turns to a solid red light, to indicated all cars must stop.
After allowing pedestrians to cross, the light changes to blinking red, which allows cars to pass through the intersection as long as people aren't crossing.
Unlike normal traffic signals, drivers see the signal as off until it is activated by a pedestrian.
Los Angeles city officials say the crosswalk was installed at the intersection to allow access to businesses on both sides of Eagle Rock Boulevard, as well as provide safe crossing for children walking to nearby St. Dominic School.
L.A. City Councilman Kevin de Leon, who was on hand for the unveiling ceremony, noted that pedestrian safety remains a critical issue throughout the city. According to numbers from Leon’s office, 134 pedestrians were killed by drivers in L.A. in 2019.