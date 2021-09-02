COVINA (CBSLA) – A 33-year-old man was taken into custody for allegedly stabbing two people to death in Covina Thursday.
Covina Police Department units responded about 3 p.m. to a residence in the 700 block of North Grand Avenue, near Kahler Russell Park, on reports of the stabbing and found the two victims dead at the scene, according to a department statement.
Their names were not released pending notification of their next of kin.
Police took the man into custody on suspicion of the stabbing, but his name was not released.
Covina Police Department detectives were investigating the stabbing.