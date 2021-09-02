LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities warned Thursday that officers will be on the lookout for motorists driving while impaired over Labor Day weekend.
According to California Highway Patrol Commissioner Amanda Ray, the “maximum enforcement period” will begin at 6:01 p.m. on Friday and last through 11:59 p.m. on Monday.READ MORE: Man Taken Into Custody For Allegedly Stabbing Two People To Death In Covina
“Our officers are dedicated to making the roadways safe for all who use them,” Ray said in a statement. “Driving sober or designating a sober driver is the responsible choice to keep you, your passengers and other motorists safe.”
During the 2020 Labor Day maximum enforcement period, CHP officers made more than 900 arrests for driving under the influence.READ MORE: Caldor Fire Update: Crews Battle Flames Near Kirkwood, Heavenly Valley; New Evacuation Warnings In Alpine County
That weekend, 46 people died in crashes statewide, many of whom were not wearing a seat belt, Ray said.
People who suspect a person is driving while impaired was urged to call 911.
“That telephone call may save someone’s life,” Ray said.MORE NEWS: Student Shot, Another Person Wounded In Shooting Near Santee High School And Maple Primary Center In LA
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)