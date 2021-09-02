LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The snarled global supply chain stranded the L.A. Opera’s set at sea, but the show must go on, so the company got to work building a new set from scratch.

The L.A. Opera’s season reopens this month, 18 months after the pandemic shut down all events with live audiences. But the set, which is on a container ship along with dozens of others anchored off the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, may not make it to port until at least Sept. 7.

Building a new set typically takes three months. But with the curtain call in just a couple of weeks, the L.A. Opera is set to complete its new set for the production of “Il Trovatore” on Friday, after just 10 days of construction.

When the L.A. Opera reopens on Sept. 18, ticket holders will be required to fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Tickets for the in-person performance start at $19 and are on sale now, but digital tickets to watch a livestreamed performance will also be available in October for $30.