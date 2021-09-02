SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) – One person was killed after a car crashed into a tree in Simi Valley early Thursday morning.
The crash occurred at 2 a.m. in the 3300 block of Tapo Canyon Road at the intersection with Walnut Street, according to Simi Valley police.READ MORE: Judge Rules Sexually Violent Predator Calvin Grassmier Can Be Placed in Antelope Valley
The sole occupant of the collision died at the scene, police said. The victim’s name was not released.READ MORE: Lawsuit Filed Against Coast Guard On 2-Year Anniversary Of Conception Dive Boat Fire That Killed 34 Off Santa Barbara Coast
There was no immediate word on a cause, or whether speed, drugs or alcohol were involved.MORE NEWS: WeHo’s Famous Halloween Carnaval Canceled For Second Straight Year
Tapo Canyon Road was shut down for several hours while police investigated and cleared the scene.