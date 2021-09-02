LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – While Los Angeles County may be approaching a plateau in the latest coronavirus surge, health officials remained concerned about the highly contagious Delta variant.
Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer warned Wednesday that the Delta variant has "scrambled things up."
"We are seeing less transmission across the board, in general, but because the Delta variant is so capable of infecting lots of people, we still have very high numbers of people getting infected," Dr. Ferrer said.
There has been a 19% week-to-week decline in cases and an 11% decline in deaths.
However, Dr. Ferrer's office said they are preparing for the possibility of another surge in the next few weeks.
On Wednesday, the County Department of Public Health reported 2,741 new COVID-19 infections, 43 additional deaths and 1,673 coronavirus-related hospitalizations.