CARSON (CBSLA) — A toddler who nearly drowned is back home, healthy and happy, thanks to fast actions of Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies.
The deputies responded to a home last Wednesday evening in the 24400 block of Marine Avenue in Carson after a frantic 911 call reported a baby drowning. Deputies Ramirez, Hylands, Carvahlo, and DeBoom were nearby when the call went out.READ MORE: LA City Councilman Calls For $5 Million More To Help South LA Neighborhood Rocked By Fireworks Explosion
The deputies ran into the home’s backyard to find family members trying to perform CPR on the girl, who was not breathing and was unresponsive, according to sheriff’s officials.READ MORE: ‘Top Gun’ Sequel Release Delayed To May Of 2022
Surveillance video shows the deputies carrying the girl to a flat, front lawn area and begin life-saving measures. After she was revived, she was taken to a hospital.MORE NEWS: Judge Rules Sexually Violent Predator Calvin Grassmier Can Be Placed in Antelope Valley
The girl was released two days later and is expected to make a full recovery. Sheriff’s officials say the family has invited all the emergency response personnel who helped the girl to their home for a reunion.