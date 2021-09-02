LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Cedars-Sinai Medical Center will once again hold Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur services virtually this year, the hospital announced Thursday.
Virtual services will be held through the Spiritual Care Department's website at www.cedars-sinai.org/patients.
Services will be available at the following dates and times:
- Rosh Hashanah: Sept. 7, available for 24 hours starting at 7 a.m.
- Kol Nidre: Sept. 15, 4 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Yom Kippur: Sept. 16, available for 24 hours starting at 7 a.m.
In-person services at the hospital were also canceled last year.
Jason Weiner, Cedars-Sinai senior rabbi and director of spiritual care, said the services had become a standby of comfort for patients, staff and community prior to the pandemic.
“We want to reflect on whether we’ve done as much as we can to protect our community, and what we can do better,” he said. “Recognizing the importance of community and why we don’t gather in large groups, as much as we’ve missed it, is a way of expressing our values.”
Patients will be able to tune in to the service from their rooms.
