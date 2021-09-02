LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — After saying they would never perform again, ABBA is making a comeback with a new album and “revolutionary concert.”
The group made the announcement in a rehearsal video saying the new album, titled "Voyage," will drop on Nov. 5.
“When we got back together in the studio I had no idea what to expect,” Agnetha Fältskog said in a statement posted to the band’s Twitter. “But Benny’s recording studio is such a friendly and safe environment, and before I knew it I was really enjoying myself!”
— ABBA (@ABBA) September 2, 2021
She continued, “I can hardly believe that finally, the moment has come to share this with the world!”
ABBA's last album, "The Visitors," was released in 1981.
The band is one of the most successful musical groups of all time with over 150 million albums sold.