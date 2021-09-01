LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Travelers may want to rethink their getaway plans for the long Labor Day holiday weekend, traditionally the last hurrah for summer travel.

With the more contagious Delta variant circulating widely, the CDC is urging unvaccinated people to stay home, rather than go forward with travel plans. Additionally, a number of destinations are now barring unvaccinated Americans or making a relaxing vacation more difficult to come by.

In a briefing Tuesday, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said they would not recommend traveling at this time for anyone who is unvaccinated.

“We have actually articulated that people who are fully vaccinated and who are wearing masks can travel,” she said. “Although given where we are with disease transmission right now, we would say that people need to take these risks into their own consideration as they think about traveling.

And while CDC recommendations may not deter some unvaccinated people from getting on a plane, travel bans might. The European Union – which announced this week that 70% of its adults have been fully vaccinated – took the U.S. off its safe travel list. Canada has reopened its borders to Americans – but only the fully vaccinated ones.

Even American destinations like Hawaii are making it more difficult to cap off the summer in style. Honolulu is now requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test taken within 48 hours to enter any indoor establishment. However, state officials have shot down rumors they are considering a Labor Day weekend lockdown due to soaring cases of COVID.

A staycation to one of Southern California’s favorite vacation getaways could also be less fun during this current COVID surge – Palm Springs is also requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours to enter a restaurant or bar, and San Luis Obispo County has joined Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties in reimposing a mask mandate.

LAX spokesman Heath Montgomery said travelers should call ahead to get updated information before their flights and any restrictions their destination may have imposed.