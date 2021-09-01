SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A 22-year-old Houston man was behind bars Wednesday after being charged with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old Mission Viejo girl with cerebral palsy.
Nathan Keyshawn Williams was charged with luring of a child with the intent to commit a sex crime, meeting a minor to commit lewd conduct, statutory rape, sexual penetration with a foreign object with a victim younger than 16 and oral copulation of a person younger than 16, court records show.
All charges are felony offenses.
Last Friday, Orange County sheriff's investigators sought the public's help to locate the girl after she was reported missing from Mission Viejo High School the day prior.
Investigators discovered she had been communicating via Discord with the Williams, who traveled from Texas just to meet her.
Orange County sheriff's investigators located the teen on Friday in a Los Angeles motel with Williams.
Williams is being held on $100,000 bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 16 in Santa Ana.